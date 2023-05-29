Northeast India’s 1st  Vande Bharat Express to commence maiden run today

May 29, 2023

Anish Mondal

Train to run between Guwahati and NJP

Train to cover a distance of 411 km in 05:30 hrs

Train to stop at five railway stations

This is 7th semi-high speed train to be introduced in FY 2023-24.

Train to boost tourism & enrich socio-economic development

Train to traces through the famous Assamese tea gardens

