Northeast India’s 1st Vande Bharat Express to commence maiden run today
Northeast India’s 1st Vande Bharat Express to commence maiden run today
May 29, 2023
Anish Mondal
Train to run between Guwahati and NJP
Train to run between Guwahati and NJP
Train to cover a distance of 411 km in 05:30 hrs
Train to cover a distance of 411 km in 05:30 hrs
Train to stop at five railway stations
Train to stop at five railway stations
This is 7th semi-high speed train to be introduced in FY 2023-24.
This is 7th semi-high speed train to be introduced in FY 2023-24.
Train to boost tourism & enrich socio-economic development
Train to boost tourism & enrich socio-economic development
Train to traces through the famous Assamese tea gardens
Train to traces through the famous Assamese tea gardens
Swipe up to know more
Swipe up to know more
Learn more