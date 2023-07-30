Goa Sampark Kranti Express: Journey on this train is worth taking!
Goa Sampark Kranti Express: Journey on this train is worth taking!
Jul 30, 2023
Anish Mondal
Train
operates between Madgaon & Chandigarh
Train
operates between Madgaon & Chandigarh
Train is being maintained & operated by Konkan Railway
Train is being maintained & operated by Konkan Railway
Covers a distance of 2367 km in 34:45 hrs
Covers a distance of 2367 km in 34:45 hrs
Halts at 14 stations
Halts at 14 stations
Train has 22 coaches
Train has 22 coaches
Train has 6 AC coaches
Train has 6 AC coaches
Train
operates on two days of the week
Train
operates on two days of the week
Train run on Monday and Saturday
Train run on Monday and Saturday
Train departs from Madagaon at 23:40 hrs
Train departs from Madagaon at 23:40 hrs
It
reaches Chandigarh at 09:50 hrs
It
reaches Chandigarh at 09:50 hrs
Swipe up to know more
Swipe up to know more
Learn more