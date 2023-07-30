Goa Sampark Kranti Express: Journey on this train is worth taking!

Goa Sampark Kranti Express: Journey on this train is worth taking!

Jul 30, 2023

Anish Mondal

Train operates between Madgaon & Chandigarh

Train is being maintained & operated by Konkan Railway

Covers a distance of 2367 km in 34:45 hrs

Halts at 14 stations

Train has 22 coaches

Train has 6 AC coaches

Train operates on two days of the week

Train run on Monday and Saturday

Train departs from Madagaon at 23:40 hrs 

It reaches Chandigarh at 09:50 hrs

Swipe up to know more