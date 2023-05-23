Ghaziabad-Aligarh Expressway achieves milestone 

May 23, 2023

Anish Mondal

Laying of bituminous concrete over a distance of 100 km lane completed in 100 hours

A team of 200 workers & engineers worked tirelessly to complete the task

Work started on May 15, 2023 & Concluded on May 19, 2023

Bituminous mix of around 51,896 MT was used

NHAI deploys 100 tankers & 120 dumpers for uninterrupted supply of bituminous concrete

Ghaziabad-Aligarh Expressway is a section of NH–34

