Ghaziabad-Aligarh Expressway achieves milestone
Ghaziabad-Aligarh Expressway achieves milestone
May 23, 2023
Anish Mondal
Laying of bituminous concrete over a distance of 100 km lane completed in 100 hours
Laying of bituminous concrete over a distance of 100 km lane completed in 100 hours
A team of 200 workers & engineers worked tirelessly to complete the task
A team of 200 workers & engineers worked tirelessly to complete the task
Work started on May 15, 2023 & Concluded on May 19, 2023
Work started on May 15, 2
023 & Concluded on May 19, 2023
Bituminous mix of around 51,896 MT was used
Bituminous mix of around 51,896 MT was used
NHAI deploys 100 tankers & 120 dumpers for uninterrupted supply of bituminous concrete
NHAI deploys 100 tankers & 120 dumpers for uninterrupted supply of bituminous concrete
Ghaziabad-Aligarh Expressway is a section of NH–34
Ghaziabad-Aligarh Expressway is a section of NH–34
Swipe up to know more
Swipe up to know more
Learn more