Flying Ranee Express - The Queen of Western Railway
Jul 23, 2023
Anish Mondal
This is India's 1st double-decker coaches train
Train operates between Surat & Mumbai
Flying Ranee Express first started its service in 1906
Flying Ranee Express achieved another milestone in 1965
This becomes the fastest medium – distance
Now Railways has replaced this train with new LHB rake
LHB rake is superior as compared to the conventional rake
LHB rake is comfort, convenience & safety for passengers
LHB rake raises the carrying capacity by 29%
It leaves Surat at 05:10 hrs & reaches Mumbai at 09:50 hrs
