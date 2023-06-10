Infrastructure

First Metro in Old Gurugram! Here's all about it

Jigyasu joshi

Jun 10, 2023

Govt has approved the expansion of Metro network in Gurgaon

The Metro will be built at an estimated expenditure of more than Rs 5,400 crore over the next four years

Primary corridor will span 26.65 km & have 26 stations, while an additional 1.85 km extension will have one station

Project's objective is to establish a connection between Old & New Gurugram, as well as provide a link to the Indian Railways

Approximately Rs 2,700 crore of the total project cost will be financed through loans from int'l organisations

Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation Limited will be responsible for implementing this expansion

