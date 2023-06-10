Infrastructure
First Metro in Old Gurugram! Here's all about it
Jigyasu joshi
Jun 10, 2023
Govt has approved the expansion of Metro network in Gurgaon
The Metro will be built at an estimated expenditure of more than Rs 5,400 crore over the next four years
Primary corridor will span 26.65 km & have 26 stations, while an additional 1.85 km extension will have one station
Project's objective is to establish a connection between Old & New Gurugram, as well as provide a
link to the Indian Railways
Approximately Rs 2,700 crore of the total project cost will be financed through loans from int'l organisations
Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation Limited will be responsible for implementing this expansion
For more information about the Metro stations
Swipe Up