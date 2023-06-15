First Metro in Old Gurugram ! Huda City Centre-Cyber City - Know Details

Jun 15, 2023

Samannay Biswas

The Union Cabinet approved the expansion of the Metro network in Gurgaon,from HUDA City Centre to Cyber City.

This development will construct 27 new stations for Rs 5,400 crore over the next four years.

A government statement stated that primary corridor will be of 26.65 km and 26 stations.

The project aims to establish a connection between Old Gurugram and New Gurugram.

Eventually extending to connect with the Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The HMRTC will be responsible for implementing this expansion.

