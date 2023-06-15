First Metro in Old Gurugram ! Huda City Centre-Cyber City - Know Details

First Metro in Old Gurugram !
Jun 15, 2023
Samannay Biswas
The Union Cabinet approved the expansion of the Metro network in Gurgaon,from
HUDA City Centre to Cyber City.
This development will construct
27 new stations
for
Rs 5,400 crore
over the next four years.
A government statement stated that
primary corridor
will be of
26.65 km
and
26 stations.
The project aims to establish a
connection between Old Gurugram
and
New Gurugram.
Eventually extending to connect with the
Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport.
The
HMRTC
will be responsible for implementing this expansion.
