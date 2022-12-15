The travel season is back! How do we know, you ask? Here's how
Dec 15, 2022
Jigyasu joshi
Domestic air passenger volume increased 3% to 23.4 million in November, credit ratings agency ICRA
has
said
Recovery in domestic passenger traffic has been strong since April, fueled by ease in restrictions, resilient demand: ICRA
On a year-on-year basis, passenger traffic grew 13% in the previous month, according to ICRA.
International air passenger traffic has also steadily increased & reached 81% of pre-Covid levels in November
Domestic + International passenger traffic stood at 28.3 million, 3% higher month-on-month: ICRA
ICRA expects overall domestic passenger traffic to reach 97-98% of pre-Covid levels (FY20) in FY23
