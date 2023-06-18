DMRC to operate & maintain Mumbai’s Metro underground Line-3
DMRC to operate & maintain Mumbai’s Metro underground Line-3
Jun 18, 2023
Anish Mondal
DMRC emerged as the lowest bidder in the tendering process
Mumbai Metro Line-3 to be partially opened by year-end
Contract is valid for a period of 10 years
DMRC to play an important role in maintaining Mumbai Metro's 1st underground Line
Responsibilities: Management of operation & depot control centre, stations
Responsibilities: Running & maintenance of trains, passengers safety etc
