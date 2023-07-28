DMRC to launch India’s 1st virtual shopping app for commuters

Jul 28, 2023

Anish Mondal

Commuters to buy products & book services while travelling in metros

'Momentum 2.0' app to be launched in August

Presently, close group testing of the app is being done

Commuters to collect ordered products at the destination stations

App to provide instant access to custom made services

App to feature recharge of smart cards

Installation of Virtual stores is going on at Stations 

Smart payment options also available for utility services

Passengers to get real-time information on arrival time of trains

Application to show detailed info of facilities available at stations

