DMRC to launch India’s 1st virtual shopping app for commuters
Jul 28, 2023
Anish Mondal
Commuters to buy products & book services while travelling in metros
'Momentum 2.0' app to be launched in August
Presently, close group testing of the app is being done
Commuters to collect ordered products at the destination stations
App to provide instant access to custom made services
App to feature recharge of smart cards
Installation of Virtual stores is going on at Stations
Smart payment options also available for utility services
Passengers to get real-time information on arrival time of trains
Application to show detailed info of facilities available at stations
