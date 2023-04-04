DMRC to run additional train for IPL T-20 match
DMRC to run additional train for IPL T-20 match
Apr 04, 2023
Anish Mondal
Additional train to provide service to all directions
Additional train to provide service to all directions
Train to facilitate IPL lovers to watch T-20 match at Arun Jaitley Stadium
Train to facilitate IPL lovers to watch T-20 match at Arun Jaitley Stadium
Last metro to run on April- 4,11,20,29 & May 6,13,20, 2023
Last metro to run on April- 4,11,20,29 & May 6,13,20, 2023
Last train timings extended at all 9 lines
Last train timings extended at all 9 lines
Delhi Metro to deploy additional staff on match days
Delhi Metro to deploy additional staff on match days
Swipe up to know more!
Swipe up to know more!
Learn more