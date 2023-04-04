DMRC to run additional train for IPL T-20 match

Apr 04, 2023

Anish Mondal

Additional train to provide service to all directions

Train to facilitate IPL lovers to watch T-20 match at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Last metro to run on April- 4,11,20,29 & May 6,13,20, 2023

Last train timings extended at all 9 lines

Delhi Metro to deploy additional staff on match days

