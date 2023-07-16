DMRC restores speed restriction imposed on trains while crossing bridges over Yamuna

Jul 16, 2023

Anish Mondal

All the trains are running at a normal speed

DMRC reduced the speed as a precautionary measure

Earlier, the trains were running at 30 kmph on all four bridges of Yamuna

4 bridges are Yamuna Bank, Nizamuddin, Kalindi Kunj & Shastri Park

Entry-exit at Yamuna Bank Metro station remains closed

Interchange facility is available at the station

