DMRC restores speed restriction imposed on trains while crossing bridges over Yamuna
Jul 16, 2023
Anish Mondal
All the trains are running at a normal speed
DMRC reduced the speed as a precautionary measure
Earlier, the trains were running at 30 kmph on all four bridges of Yamuna
4 bridges are Yamuna Bank, Nizamuddin, Kalindi Kunj & Shastri Park
Entry-exit at Yamuna Bank Metro station remains closed
Interchange facility is available at the station
