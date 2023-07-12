DMRC proposes to expand Rithala – Narela corridor

Jul 12, 2023

Shipra Parashar

DMRC has proposed to extend red line corridor to Haryana’s Kundli

The move aims at providing additional connectivity to neighbouring state

This will be fourth expansion of city’s rapid transit system into Haryana

First three are – Gurugram, Faridabad and Bahadurgarh

The new corridor is extension of Shaheed Sthal – Rithala Red Line

Length of entire corridor will be 27.319 kilometres

A total of 22 stations have been proposed on this corridor

This will be DMRC’s first ever corridor to connect UP and Haryana via Delhi