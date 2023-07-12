DMRC proposes to expand Rithala – Narela corridor
Jul 12, 2023
Shipra Parashar
DMRC has proposed to extend red line corridor to Haryana’s Kundli
The move aims at providing additional connectivity to neighbouring state
This will be fourth expansion of city’s rapid transit system into Haryana
First three are – Gurugram, Faridabad and Bahadurgarh
The new corridor is extension of Shaheed Sthal – Rithala Red Line
Length of entire corridor will be 27.319 kilometres
A total of 22 stations have been proposed on this corridor
This will be DMRC’s first ever corridor to connect UP and Haryana via Delhi
