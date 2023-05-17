DMRC: Metro coaches to be patrolled by cops after viral videos

May 17, 2023

Samannay Biswas

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) plans to enhance security inside trains after a series of controversial viral videos involving passengers

In one recent video, a couple was seen kissing while seated on the floor of a metro coach. The DMRC issued an appeal to refrain from such inappropriate behavior.

The DMRC wrote to Delhi Police, requesting increased patrols at stations and inside metro coaches to address these incidents.

The authorities aim surveillance through various measures, including the presence of uniformed police personnel and DMRC staff in civil attire.

Efforts are underway to install CCTV cameras in the coaches as part of ongoing refurbishment activities.

DMRC encouraged commuters to report such incidents to the nearest metro staff or Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel for appropriate action.

