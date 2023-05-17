DMRC: Metro coaches
to be patrolled by cops
after viral videos
May 17, 2023
Samannay Biswas
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) plans to
enhance security
inside trains after a series of controversial viral videos involving passengers
In one recent video, a couple was seen
kissing while seated on the floor
of a metro coach. The DMRC issued an appeal to
refrain from such inappropriate behavior
.
The DMRC wrote to Delhi Police, requesting
increased patrols at stations
and
inside metro coaches
to address these incidents.
The authorities aim surveillance through various measures, including the
presence of uniformed police
personnel and DMRC staff in
civil attire.
Efforts are underway to
install CCTV cameras
in the coaches as part of ongoing refurbishment activities.
DMRC encouraged commuters to
report such incidents
to the
nearest metro staff
or
Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel
for appropriate action.
