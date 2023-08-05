DMRC extends UPI payment mode across its network

Aug 05, 2023

Anish Mondal

Load on wallets to reduce

This will eliminate the need to carry cash/debit/credit cards

TVMs at 125 stations have been upgraded

This will contribute to modernization of public transportation in Delhi/NCR

Using UPI, the passengers can simply recharge Smart cards

QR tickets can be purchased through UPI payment mode

DMRC has been 1st Metro network in the country to start UPI payment option

Presently, this has been extended to other stations over the network.

DMRC has launched various other initiatives to sale tickets

People will be able to avoid queues at stations

