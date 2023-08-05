DMRC extends UPI payment mode across its network
DMRC extends UPI payment mode across its network
Aug 05, 2023
Anish Mondal
Load on wallets to reduce
This will eliminate the need to carry cash/debit/credit cards
TVMs at 125 stations have been upgraded
This will contribute to modernization of public transportation in Delhi/NCR
Using UPI, the passengers can simply recharge Smart cards
QR tickets can be purchased through UPI payment mode
DMRC has been 1st Metro network in the country to start UPI payment option
Presently, this has been extended to other stations over the network.
DMRC has launched various other initiatives to sale tickets
People will be able to avoid queues at stations
