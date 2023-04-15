DMRC emerged as lowest bidder to operate & maintain Mumbai Metro Line 3 

DMRC emerged as lowest bidder to operate & maintain Mumbai Metro Line 3 

Apr 15, 2023

Anish Mondal

33.5 km long route connects from south of the western metropolis to the north

Contract is valid for a period of 10 years

Presently, Line 3 is under construction

DMRC has outbid Keolis

DMRC is also bidding for metro projects across the world

Swipe up to know more