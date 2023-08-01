DGCA gives Air India, IndiGo in-principle approval to import aircraft
Aug 01, 2023
Shipra Parashar
DGCA granted provisional approval to Air India and IndiGo
The airlines can now import a combined total of 970 planes
These purchases will be made as part of their expansion plans
Air India will purchase 470 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing
While IndiGo plans to buy 500 planes from Airbus
Air India’s order comprises 210 planes from the A320 neo family
It will also purchase 140 from B737 family and 40 from A350 family
The carrier will also acquire 50 B737-8s, 20 B787-9s, and 10 B777-9s
IndiGo will be acquiring 500 aircraft from the A320 neo family
The aircrafts are planned to be imported gradually between 2023 and 2035
DGCA has advised airlines to share their induction plan with airport operators
