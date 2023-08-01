DGCA gives Air India, IndiGo in-principle approval to import aircraft

Aug 01, 2023

Shipra Parashar

DGCA granted provisional approval to Air India and IndiGo

The airlines can now import a combined total of 970 planes

These purchases will be made as part of their expansion plans

Air India will purchase 470 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing

While IndiGo plans to buy 500 planes from Airbus

Air India’s order comprises 210 planes from the A320 neo family

It will also purchase 140 from B737 family and 40 from A350 family

The carrier will also acquire 50 B737-8s, 20 B787-9s, and 10 B777-9s

IndiGo will be acquiring 500 aircraft from the A320 neo family

The aircrafts are planned to be imported gradually between 2023 and 2035

DGCA has advised airlines to share their induction plan with airport operators