Delhi's beautification for G20 Summit

Aug 29, 2023

Shipra Parashar

Delhi is all set to host G20 summit and welcome international dignitaries

Capital is undergoing an aesthetic upgrade ahead of the summit

Govt gave a makeover to 5.8-km stretch around Pragati Maidan

Mural designs adorn pillars near Pragati Maidan

Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg and Ring Road were beautified

Musical fountain was constructed near banks of river Yamuna

NHAI beautified Dhaula Kuan and IGI Airport stretch

Beautified stretch has an array of sculptures and fountains

Authorities have installed 30 jet fountains between Dhaula Kuan roundabout and NHAI wall

Over 6.75 lakh flowering pots and foliage adorn roads and venues

