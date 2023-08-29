Delhi's beautification for G20 Summit
Aug 29, 2023
Shipra Parashar
Delhi is all set to host G20 summit and welcome international dignitaries
Capital is undergoing an aesthetic upgrade ahead of the summit
Govt gave a makeover to 5.8-km stretch around Pragati Maidan
Mural designs adorn pillars near Pragati Maidan
Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg and Ring Road were beautified
Musical fountain was constructed near banks of river Yamuna
NHAI beautified Dhaula Kuan and IGI Airport stretch
Beautified stretch has an array of sculptures and fountains
Authorities have installed 30 jet fountains between Dhaula Kuan roundabout and NHAI wall
Over 6.75 lakh flowering pots and foliage adorn roads and venues
