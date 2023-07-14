DMRC’s Yamuna Bank station closes entry-exit - Details here
Jul 14, 2023
Shipra Parashar
DMRS closes entry and exit of Yamuna Bank Metro station for 2nd consecutive day
This is due to the rising water levels of the Yamuna river
However, the interchange facility is available at the station
DMRC service is operating normally on all other corridors
Speed of metro trains have been reduced as precautionary messure
Trains are operating with a restricted speed of 30 kmph
There are a total of four Metro bridges on river Yamuna
These four bridges are – Yamuna Bank, Nizamuddin, Kalindi Kunj and Shastri Park
The water level in Yamuna was at 208.53 metres
