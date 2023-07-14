DMRC’s Yamuna Bank station closes entry-exit - Details here

Jul 14, 2023

Shipra Parashar

DMRS closes entry and exit of Yamuna Bank Metro station for 2nd consecutive day

This is due to the rising water levels of the Yamuna river

However, the interchange facility is available at the station

DMRC service is operating normally on all other corridors

Speed of metro trains have been reduced as precautionary messure

Trains are operating with a restricted speed of 30 kmph

There are a total of four Metro bridges on river Yamuna

These four bridges are – Yamuna Bank, Nizamuddin, Kalindi Kunj and Shastri Park

The water level in Yamuna was at 208.53 metres