Momentum 2.0 mobile application to launch soon
Momentum 2.0 mobile application to launch soon
Feb 19, 2023
Anish Mondal
Now shop while travelling & collect orders from station
Now shop while travelling & collect orders from station
DMRC to install Digital Lockers at few stations
DMRC to install Digital Lockers at few stations
New app to offer: Last-mile connectivity, Smart card recharge
New app to offer: Last-mile connectivity, Smart card recharge
Users can pay insurance, electricity, gas bills
Users can pay insurance, electricity, gas bills
Users to get real-time information of trains
Users to get real-time information of trains
Swipe up to know more
Swipe up to know more
Learn more