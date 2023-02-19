Momentum 2.0 mobile application to  launch soon

Momentum 2.0 mobile application to  launch soon

Feb 19, 2023

Anish Mondal

Now shop while travelling & collect orders from station

DMRC to install Digital Lockers at few stations

New app to offer: Last-mile connectivity, Smart card recharge

Users can pay insurance, electricity, gas bills

Users to get real-time information of trains

Swipe up to know more