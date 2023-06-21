Delhi Metro’s Silver Line to have ‘longest platform’ – Read details

Jun 21, 2023

Shipra Parashar

DMRC set to expand Tughlakabad-Aerocity Silver line in order to provide better transportation and connectivity

Aerocity metro station to have longest platform among all silver line stations

Generally, the length of underground Metro stations in Phase 4 corridor is about 225 metres

But Aerocity Metro station will have a 289 metres long platform

Aerocity Metro station has been carefully designed to accommodate the anticipated passenger traffic

The Aerocity metro station will have a triple interchange facility:1. Airport Express Line2. Silver Line3. Delhi-Gurugram-Alwar RRTS Corridor

The newly drawn Silver Line corridor will have four elevated and 11 underground stations

This corridor will serve as a lifeline for commuters and reduce travel time significantly