Delhi Metro’s Silver Line to have ‘longest platform’ – Read details
Jun 21, 2023
Shipra Parashar
DMRC set to expand Tughlakabad-Aerocity Silver line in order to provide better transportation and connectivity
Aerocity metro station to have longest platform among all silver line stations
Generally, the length of underground Metro stations in Phase 4 corridor is about 225 metres
But
Aerocity Metro station will have a 289 metres long platform
Aerocity Metro station has been carefully designed to accommodate the anticipated passenger traffic
The Aerocity metro station will have a triple interchange facility:
1. Airport Express Line
2. Silver Line
3. Delhi-Gurugram-Alwar RRTS Corridor
The newly drawn Silver Line corridor will have four elevated and 11 underground stations
This corridor will serve as a lifeline for commuters and reduce travel time significantly
