The operational speed of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s Airport Express Line will operate at a speed of 100 kmph
Operational speed of DMRC’s Airport Express increased to 100 kmph!
Jigyasu joshi
Mar 23, 2023
The operational speed of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s Airport Express Line will operate at a speed of 100 kmph
The top speed for trains on the Airport Express Line is currently 90 kmph
The operational speed of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s Airport Express Line will operate at a speed of 100 kmph
The travel time will be reduced by up to 4 minutes after the increase
The operational speed of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s Airport Express Line will operate at a speed of 100 kmph
Presently, it takes about 25 mins to reach Airport metro station from New Delhi
The operational speed of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s Airport Express Line will operate at a speed of 100 kmph
Officials claim that this marks the beginning of scheme to enhance speed to 120 kmph
Swipe Up
To explore more about the various infrastructure projects