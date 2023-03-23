The operational speed of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s Airport Express Line will operate at a speed of 100 kmph

Operational speed of DMRC’s Airport Express increased to 100 kmph!

Jigyasu joshi

Mar 23, 2023

The top speed for trains on the Airport Express Line is currently 90 kmph

The travel time will be reduced by up to 4 minutes after the increase

Presently, it takes about 25 mins to reach Airport metro station from New Delhi

Officials claim that this marks the beginning of scheme to enhance speed to 120 kmph

