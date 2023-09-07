DMRC to begin its services at 4 am from Sept 8-10

Sep 07, 2023

Anish Mondal

Service will start at all lines from terminal stations

Trains to run with frequency of 30 minutes till 6 am

Post 6 am, trains to run as per normal timings

Entry/Exit to Supreme Court station to remain shut

Boarding & deboarding not allowed at this metro station on Sept 9-10

On weekends, DMRC may close Entry/Exit at some stations for brief period

Summit to take place at Bharat Mandapam

DMRC rolls out 'Tourist Smart Cards'

