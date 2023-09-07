DMRC to begin its services at 4 am from Sept 8-10
DMRC to begin its services at 4 am from Sept 8-10
Sep 07, 2023
Anish Mondal
Service will start at all lines from terminal stations
Service will start at all lines from terminal stations
Trains to run with frequency of 30 minutes till 6 am
Trains to run with frequency of 30 minutes till 6 am
Post 6 am, trains to run as per normal timings
Post 6 am, trains to run as per normal timings
Entry/Exit to Supreme Court station to remain shut
Entry/Exit to Supreme Court station to remain shut
Boarding & deboarding not allowed at this metro station on Sept 9-10
Boarding & deboarding not allowed at this metro station on Sept 9-10
On weekends, DMRC may close Entry/Exit at some stations for brief period
On weekends, DMRC may close Entry/Exit at some stations for brief period
Summit to take place at Bharat Mandapam
Summit to take place at Bharat Mandapam
DMRC rolls out 'Tourist Smart Cards'
DMRC rolls out 'Tourist Smart Cards'
Swipe up to know more
Swipe up to know more
Learn more