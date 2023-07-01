Delhi Metro revises norms for carrying alcohol
Jul 01, 2023
Anish Mondal
Now the passengers can carry alcohol bottles inside the Delhi Metro
Commuters can carry only two sealed bottles of alcohol per person
Drinking of alcohol inside Metro premises strictly prohibited
Passengers have to maintain proper decorum while travelling: DMRC
DMRC to take suitable action in case of violation
Earlier, the carrying of alcohol was allowed only on Airport Express Line
