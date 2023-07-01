Delhi Metro revises norms for carrying alcohol

Jul 01, 2023

Anish Mondal

Now the passengers can carry alcohol bottles inside the Delhi Metro

Commuters can carry only two sealed bottles of alcohol per person

Drinking of alcohol inside Metro premises strictly prohibited

Passengers have to maintain proper decorum while travelling: DMRC

DMRC to take suitable action in case of violation

Earlier, the carrying of alcohol was allowed only on Airport Express Line

