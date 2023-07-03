Delhi metro renames HUDA City Centre metro station
Jul 03, 2023
Shipra Parashar
HUDA City Centre metro station to be renamed as Gurugram City Centre
DMRC made the announcement about the yellow line station on Monday
Request to rename station had come from both – Centre and Haryana govt
Moreover, DMRC has also launched a dedicated mobile app for its passengers
The app is named ‘DMRC TRAVEL’
The aim of app is to make travel hassle-free in the national capital
App helps passengers generate QR tickets on mobile phones
Eliminating need to go to ticket counters or stand in queues
Now DMRC’s efficient ticketing process will help save time during commute
