Delhi metro renames HUDA City Centre metro station

Jul 03, 2023

Shipra Parashar

HUDA City Centre metro station to be renamed as Gurugram City Centre

DMRC made the announcement about the yellow line station on Monday

Request to rename station had come from both – Centre and Haryana govt

Moreover, DMRC has also launched a dedicated mobile app for its passengers

The app is named  ‘DMRC TRAVEL’

The aim of app is to make travel hassle-free in the national capital

App helps passengers generate QR tickets on mobile phones

Eliminating need to go to ticket counters or stand in queues

Now DMRC’s efficient ticketing process will help save time during commute

