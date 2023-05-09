DMRC introduces QR-based ticketing facility for passengers

May 09, 2023

Anish Mondal

Travel in Delhi metro to become more easy & time-saving

QR code-based paper tickets introduced on all corridors

DMRC upgrades all AFC gates & customer care counters

QR-based tickets to gradually replace concept of token system

New system to eliminate the need for physically purchasing tickets at stations

This is a step towards transparency & human intervention-free mechanism

