DMRC introduces QR-based ticketing facility for passengers
DMRC introduces QR-based ticketing facility for passengers
May 09, 2023
Anish Mondal
Travel in Delhi metro to become more easy & time-saving
Travel in Delhi metro to become more easy & time-saving
QR code-based paper tickets introduced on all corridors
QR code-based paper tickets introduced on all corridors
DMRC upgrades all AFC gates & customer care counters
DMRC upgrades all AFC gates & customer care counters
QR-based tickets to gradually replace concept of token system
QR-based tickets to gradually replace concept of token system
New system to eliminate the need for physically purchasing tickets at stations
New system to eliminate the need for physically purchasing tickets at stations
This is a step towards transparency & human intervention-free mechanism
This is a step towards transparency & human intervention-free mechanism
Swipe up to know more
Swipe up to know more
Learn more