Delhi man sets Guinness World Record! Covers 286 metro stations in 15 hours

Jun 27, 2023

Shipra Parashar

In a first, a Delhi-based researcher has smashed a Guinness World Record

Shashank Manu has set a Guinness World Record by just travelling in metro

Shashank got his name imprinted in Guinness Record for the no-mean feat

The record was set for covering all 286 metro stations within 15 hours

He started his record-breaking journey in Delhi metro at 5 am from blue line

He completed his journey at 8:30 pm on green line’s Brigadier Hoshiar Singh station

Shashank set the record in 2021, however, he received the certification officially in April

The delay was because of a mix-up and took several months to set the record straight

DMRC is amongst the world’s busiest metro networks

The Delhi Metro has a daily ridership of over 17 lakhs

It has 10 lines comprising 286 metro stations covering the extensive 348.12 km network