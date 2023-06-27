Delhi man sets Guinness World Record! Covers 286 metro stations in 15 hours
Jun 27, 2023
Shipra Parashar
In a first, a Delhi-based researcher has smashed a Guinness World Record
Shashank Manu has set a Guinness World Record by just travelling in metro
Shashank got his name imprinted in Guinness Record for the no-mean feat
The record was set for covering all 286 metro stations within 15 hours
He started his record-breaking journey in Delhi metro at 5 am from blue line
He completed his journey at 8:30 pm on green line’s Brigadier Hoshiar Singh station
Shashank set the record in 2021, however, he received the certification officially in April
The delay was because of a mix-up and took several months to set the record straight
DMRC is amongst the world’s busiest metro networks
The Delhi Metro has a daily ridership of over 17 lakhs
It has 10 lines comprising 286 metro stations covering the extensive 348.12 km network
