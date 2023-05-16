Delhi gets Monsoon ready! Here’s what govt plans

May 16, 2023

Samannay Biswas

The Delhi government has plans to fix the waterlogging problem. PWD, I&FC, MCD, DJB, DDA and NDMC are working together during this monsoon.

A meeting was held on the potential solutions in presence of PWD minister , Urban Development Minister and Delhi Deputy Mayor.

The government also planned certain measures like installation of over 1,000 permanent pumps, helpline for complaints, desilting of drain.

The government asked PWD to work as a nodal agency and coordinate. The officials must remain vigilant to prevent flood in the Khadar region. 

The government also to install alarms at all sewage pumping stations. The sensor installed will send an alert as the sewage level reaches a certain level. 

The government to finish the first phase of desilting work by May. Some major drains creating problems are– Escape drain number 1, Bihari Pur Nala, Relief Drain, and Nasirpur.

