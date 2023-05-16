Delhi gets
Monsoon
ready! Here’s what govt plans
May 16, 2023
Samannay Biswas
The Delhi government has plans to fix the waterlogging problem.
PWD, I&FC, MCD, DJB, DDA
and
NDMC
are working together during this monsoon.
A meeting was held on the potential solutions in presence of
PWD minister , Urban Development Minister
and
Delhi Deputy Mayor.
The government also planned certain measures like
installation of over 1,000 permanent pumps, helpline for complaints, desilting of drain.
The government asked PWD to
work as a nodal agency
and
coordinate
. The officials must remain vigilant to
prevent flood in the Khadar region.
The government also to
install alarms at all sewage pumping stations
. The sensor installed will send an alert as the sewage level reaches a certain level.
The government to finish the first phase of desilting work by May. Some major drains creating problems are–
Escape drain number 1, Bihari Pur Nala, Relief Drain,
and
Nasirpur.
Swipe Up To
Read More