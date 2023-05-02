Delhi airport to soon handle 100 million passengers annually! Here's how
Jigyasu joshi May 02, 2023
Ongoing expansion work at IGI Airport,
called Phase 3A
, will be completed this year
Post completion, IGI airport terminals will be able to handle
100 million passengers annually
Currently, 63 airlines operate out of Delhi airport &
nearly 70% of Indian airports
fall under Delhi’s catchment area
The government is developing plans to enhance Delhi’s status as
an international aviation hub
The expansion will
create jobs, stimulate investment
&
provide more opportunities for airlines to operate & expand their routes
In 2022-23, the airport handled
65.33 million passengers
, including
15.65 mn international passengers
Once Phase 3A expansion is complete,
Delhi airport will be India's only airport
capable of handling such traffic
