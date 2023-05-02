Delhi airport to soon handle 100 million passengers annually! Here's how

Jigyasu joshi May 02, 2023

Ongoing expansion work at IGI Airport, called Phase 3A, will be completed this year

Post completion, IGI airport terminals will be able to handle 100 million passengers annually

Currently, 63 airlines operate out of Delhi airport & nearly 70% of Indian airports fall under Delhi’s catchment area

The government is developing plans to enhance Delhi’s status as an international aviation hub

The expansion will create jobs, stimulate investment & provide more opportunities for airlines to operate & expand their routes

In 2022-23, the airport handled 65.33 million passengers, including 15.65 mn international passengers

Once Phase 3A expansion is complete, Delhi airport will be India's only airport capable of handling such traffic

