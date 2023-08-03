Chennai-Nellai Vande Bharat Express set to launch in August

Aug 03, 2023

Shipra Parashar

India is all set to get another Vande Bharat Express train

This train is going to hit rails in the first week of August

The blue and white color train is likely to be launched by PM on Aug 6

This semi-high-speed train will be Tamil Nadu’s third Vande Bharat

It will save up to two hrs of travel time compared to regular trains

This will be the faster train on Chennai and Tirunelveli route

The eight-car train will cover a distance of 650 km in eight hours

The train will stop at Virudhunagar, Madurai and Tiruchy stations

It originates from Tirunelveli in morning will arrive at Chennai Egmore by afternoon

This launch is a boon to Chennai-bound passengers from other districts

The launch of this train will offer faster connectivity to southern region