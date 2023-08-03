Chennai-Nellai Vande Bharat Express set to launch in August
Aug 03, 2023
Shipra Parashar
India is all set to get another Vande Bharat Express train
This train is going to hit rails in the first week of August
The blue and white color train is likely to be launched by PM on Aug 6
This semi-high-speed train will be Tamil Nadu’s third Vande Bharat
It will save up to two hrs of travel time compared to regular trains
This will be the faster train on Chennai and Tirunelveli route
The eight-car train will cover a distance of 650 km in eight hours
The train will stop at Virudhunagar, Madurai and Tiruchy stations
It originates from Tirunelveli in morning will arrive at Chennai Egmore by afternoon
This launch is a boon to Chennai-bound passengers from other districts
The launch of this train will offer faster connectivity to southern region
Learn more