Chennai Metro gets futuristic! Driverless trains on track soon
Jul 11, 2023
Shipra Parashar
CMRL plans to operate driverless trains soon
Chennai metro will purchase 138 three-coach driverless trains
The purchases will be made under Rs 61,843-crore Phase II project
CMRL will deploy roving attendants in these trains
These trains will be purchased in 3 contracts for 3 corridors
These are - Madhavaram to SIPCOT Light House to Poonamallee Madhavaram to Sholinganallur
These trains will be put through extensive tests for a year before being deployed
The designs of the trains are being finalised and will be ready in a month
The first service is expected to be launched in 2026
