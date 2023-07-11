Chennai Metro gets futuristic! Driverless trains on track soon

Jul 11, 2023

Shipra Parashar

CMRL plans to operate driverless trains soon

Chennai metro will purchase 138 three-coach driverless trains

The purchases will be made under Rs 61,843-crore Phase II project

CMRL will deploy roving attendants in these trains

These trains will be purchased in 3 contracts for 3 corridors

These are  - Madhavaram to SIPCOT  Light House to Poonamallee  Madhavaram to Sholinganallur

These trains will be put through extensive tests for a year before being deployed

The designs of the trains are being finalised and will be ready in a month

The first service is expected to be launched in 2026