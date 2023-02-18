ICF, Chennai to produce 30 rakes in FY 2023-24
Feb 18, 2023
Anish Mondal
ICF received budgetary allotment of Rs 15,428 crore for next fiscal
In future, Vande Bharat will have new features
Since 2018-19, ICF produced 10 rakes of Vande Bharat
