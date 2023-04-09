India's 14th Vande Bharat Express commences commercial operation today

Apr 09, 2023

Anish Mondal

PM Modi flags off Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat on April 8

PM interacts with school students

Train to cover distance of 497 km in 05:50 hrs

Train to stop at 3 stations – Salem, Erode, & Tiruppur

Train to run on all days except Wednesday

