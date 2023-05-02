Bogibeel bridge is India's longest rail-cum road bridge

Bogibeel bridge is India's longest rail-cum road bridge

May 02, 2023

Anish Mondal

The 4,940-metres long bridge is situated on the Brahmaputra river

Bogibeel bridge is fully welded steel bridge with no joints

This bridge was dedicated to the nation on Dec 25, 2018, by PM Modi

The bridge has been built at an estimated cost of Rs 5,900 cr

Bogibeel bridge has a serviceable period of around 120 years

Bogibeel bridge reduces travel time between Delhi-Dibrugarh by 03:34 hrs

Swipe up to know more