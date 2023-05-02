Bogibeel bridge is India's longest rail-cum road bridge
May 02, 2023
Anish Mondal
The 4,940-metres long bridge is situated on the Brahmaputra river
Bogibeel bridge is fully welded steel bridge with no joints
This bridge was dedicated to the nation on Dec 25, 2018, by PM Modi
The bridge has been built at an estimated cost of Rs 5,900 cr
Bogibeel bridge has a serviceable period of around 120 years
Bogibeel bridge reduces travel time between Delhi-Dibrugarh by 03:34 hrs
