Kempegowda International Airport
B'luru airport announces special services for people with reduced mobility
Dec 16, 2022
Jigyasu joshi
Flyers who are on wheelchairs & have reduced mobility can use GATE 5 Departures for entry into the Airport
These passengers can use the special drop-off space which has been allotted to them at Lane 1 at Departures
Passengers under the persons with reduced mobility category can enjoy special services like priority check-in, and separate place in security lane
In order to make BLR Airport user-friendly for visually impaired travellers, Braille menus are also being introduced at the food courts
Passengers can also avail services like special pathways, hospital lounging, and other services at the terminal
BLR airport has also trained some of its staff in sign language to help out the people with hearing and speech
disability
The initiative makes BLR airport a Sunflower Airport as it has adopted the globally accepted Hidden disabilities Sunflower initiative
