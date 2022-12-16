Kempegowda International Airport

B'luru airport announces special services for people with reduced mobility

Dec 16, 2022

Jigyasu joshi

Flyers who are on wheelchairs & have reduced mobility can use GATE 5 Departures for entry into the Airport

These passengers can use the special drop-off space which has been allotted to them at Lane 1 at Departures

Passengers under the persons with reduced mobility category can enjoy special services like priority check-in, and separate place in security lane

In order to make BLR Airport user-friendly for visually impaired travellers, Braille menus are also being introduced at the food courts

Passengers can also avail services like special pathways, hospital lounging, and other services at the terminal

BLR airport has also trained some of its staff in sign language to help out the people with hearing and speech disability

The initiative makes BLR airport a Sunflower Airport as it has adopted the globally accepted Hidden disabilities Sunflower initiative

