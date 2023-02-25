Alstom & Medha submit bids to manufacture 100 aluminium Vande Bharat trains
Feb 25, 2023
Anish Mondal
Bids have been submitted for Rs 30,000-crore contract to produce new generation Vande Bharat trains
100 aluminium trainsets to be manufactured at Sonipat
Winner of contract to be decided after evaluation of technical & financial bids
The contract is part of govt's plans to roll out over 400 Vande Bharat in next few years
Railway plans to roll out sleeper versions by first quarter of 2024
