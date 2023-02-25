Alstom & Medha submit bids to manufacture 100 aluminium Vande Bharat trains

Feb 25, 2023

Anish Mondal

Bids have been submitted for Rs 30,000-crore contract to produce new generation Vande Bharat trains

100 aluminium trainsets to be manufactured at Sonipat

Winner of contract to be decided after evaluation of technical & financial bids

The contract is part of govt's plans to roll out over 400 Vande Bharat in next few years

Railway plans to roll out sleeper versions by first quarter of 2024

