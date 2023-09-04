Bharat Mandapam – Take a tour of the G20 summit venue

Sep 04, 2023

Shipra Parashar

Bharat Mandapam is a colossal marvel that is all set to take center stage

It is the prestigious host to the G20 Leaders’ Summit

Bharat Mandapam has a magnificent 123-acre campus

It stands as a testament to modern architectural grandeur

This ambitious project boasts 12 expansive exhibition halls

It is a versatile space and can accommodate 7,000 individuals

The campus also has an artificial lake that sprawls across 1.5 acres

This monumental project comes at a price tag of approx Rs 2700 crore

It has a convention center that is a masterpiece of design and functionality

It is equipped with meeting rooms, lounges, auditorium, amphitheater and more

The center is capable of accommodating 13,500 attendees