Bharat Mandapam – Take a tour of the G20 summit venue
Sep 04, 2023
Shipra Parashar
Bharat Mandapam is a colossal marvel that is all set to take center stage
It is the prestigious host to the G20 Leaders’ Summit
Bharat Mandapam has a magnificent 123-acre campus
It stands as a testament to modern architectural grandeur
This ambitious project boasts 12 expansive exhibition halls
It is a versatile space and can accommodate 7,000 individuals
The campus also has an artificial lake that sprawls across 1.5 acres
This monumental project comes at a price tag of approx Rs 2700 crore
It has a convention center that is a masterpiece of design and functionality
It is equipped with meeting rooms, lounges, auditorium, amphitheater and more
The center is capable of accommodating 13,500 attendees
