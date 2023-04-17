IR embarks Bharat Gaurav Tourist train for Baba Saheb Ambedkar Yatra

Apr 17, 2023

Anish Mondal

Train flagged off by Union Minister Virendra Kumar & G Kishan Reddy

7N/8D package aims to highlight places connected with BR Ambedkar's life

Train to also visit sacred Buddhist sites

Tourist train has 10 3rd AC class coaches

