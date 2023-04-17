IR embarks Bharat Gaurav Tourist train for Baba Saheb Ambedkar Yatra
IR embarks Bharat Gaurav Tourist train for Baba Saheb Ambedkar Yatra
Apr 17, 2023
Anish Mondal
Train flagged off by Union Minister Virendra Kumar & G Kishan Reddy
7N/8D package aims to highlight places connected with BR Ambedkar's life
Train to also visit sacred Buddhist sites
Tourist train has 10 3rd AC class coaches
