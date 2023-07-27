Bengaluru’s biggest metro station to open by end of 2023
Jul 27, 2023
Shipra Parashar
Bengaluru is all set to witness grand opening of its largest Metro station
Jayadeva Junction metro station is scheduled to open by end of 2023
BMRCL informed that 90% of construction work has been completed
This station is being built at a cost of Rs 130 crore
It is part of two new lines proposed under Phase II of Namma Metro
Jayadeva Junction will be part of both – Yellow Line and Pink Line
This metro station will cater to nearly 80 to 90K passengers daily
This station will feature a double-decker flyover allowing seamless travel
The colossal hub also contains underpass, grade road, road flyover
BMRCL’s Yellow Line will have 16 stations over a 19-km stretch
And Pink Line will have 18 stations over a 21.25 km stretch
