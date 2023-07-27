Bengaluru’s biggest metro station to open by end of 2023

Jul 27, 2023

Shipra Parashar

Bengaluru is all set to witness grand opening of its largest Metro station

Jayadeva Junction metro station is scheduled to open by end of 2023

BMRCL informed that 90% of construction work has been completed

This station is being built at a cost of Rs 130 crore

It is part of two new lines proposed under Phase II of Namma Metro

Jayadeva Junction will be part of both – Yellow Line and Pink Line

This metro station will cater to nearly 80 to 90K passengers daily

This station will feature a double-decker flyover allowing seamless travel

The colossal hub also contains underpass, grade road, road flyover

BMRCL’s Yellow Line will have 16 stations over a 19-km stretch

And Pink Line will have 18 stations over a 21.25 km stretch