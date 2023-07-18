BMRCL is all set to open the Pink Line of Bengaluru Metro

Jul 18, 2023

Shipra Parashar

Commercial operations on pink line likely to will start from Mar 2025

Pink line spans from Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara

This line of Bengaluru Metro covers a distance of 21.3km

The agency is also building a 13.8km tunnel network from Dairy Circle to Nagawara

80% of the construction work of tunnel has been completed

There will be a total of 18 stations on Pink Line of Bengaluru Metro

12 underground and 6 elevated stations

The Pink Line will intersect with Purple Line at MG Road station

The goal of BMRCL is to open entire line at once