BMRCL is all set to open the Pink Line of Bengaluru Metro
Jul 18, 2023
Shipra Parashar
Commercial operations on pink line likely to will start from Mar 2025
Pink line spans from Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara
This line of Bengaluru Metro covers a distance of 21.3km
The agency is also building a 13.8km tunnel network from Dairy Circle to Nagawara
80% of the construction work of tunnel has been completed
There will be a total of 18 stations on Pink Line of Bengaluru Metro
12 underground and 6 elevated stations
The Pink Line will intersect with Purple Line at MG Road station
The goal of BMRCL is to open entire line at once
Learn more