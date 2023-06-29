Bengaluru Metro Phase II gets Rs 3,000 cr boost from REC
Jun 29, 2023
Shipra Parashar
REC Limited will provide financial assistance amounting to Rs 3,045 crore to Bangalore Metro
This will be for development of metro lines under phase-II project
The decision was taken at REC’s Board meeting which was held on Jun 24
Phase-II project comprises extension of two existing corridors (Phase-I)
Phase-I corridors: 1. East–West Corridor 2. North–South Corridor
And development of two new metro lines
1. R V Road to Bommasandra 2. Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara
These two new lines will traverse through some of dense and most traffic-affected areas
Phase-II project will take total combined network length of Namma Metro to 114.39 km
Upon completion of Phase-II, Bengaluru metro will have 101 stations
