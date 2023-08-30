Bengaluru Airport T2 to begin international flight operations
Aug 30, 2023
Shipra Parashar
BAIL Terminal 2 will start its international operations on Aug 31
First international flight is all set to take off from Bengaluru Airport tom
IndiGo will be the first Indian carrier to start int'l operations in T2
The airline will fly its flight 6E1167 to Colombo
T2 is spread across 255,661 square metres
The terminal is equipped to handle 25 million passengers annually
T2 will facilitate 30 to 35 daily international departures on 27 airlines
T2 will now have easy transfers and streamlined immigration
Customs procedures have also been made seamless
BAIL will also provide complimentary shuttle between T1 and T2
