Bengaluru Airport T2 to begin international flight operations

Aug 30, 2023

Shipra Parashar

BAIL Terminal 2 will start its international operations on Aug 31

First international flight is all set to take off from Bengaluru Airport tom

IndiGo will be the first Indian carrier to start int'l operations in T2

The airline will fly its flight 6E1167 to Colombo

T2 is spread across 255,661 square metres

The terminal is equipped to handle 25 million passengers annually

T2 will facilitate 30 to 35 daily international departures on 27 airlines

T2 will now have easy transfers and streamlined immigration

Customs procedures have also been made seamless

BAIL will also provide complimentary shuttle between T1 and T2