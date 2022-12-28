Bangladesh Gets Its First Metro Rail

Bangladesh Gets Its First Metro Rail

Dec 28, 2022

A section of the urban rail project, was inaugurated by PM Sheikh Hasina on December 28

The metro rail is expected to tackle the traffic congestion in one of the world's most crowded cities - Dhaka

Traffic congestion wastes about 3.2 mn working hours daily & costs Bangladesh’s economy billions of dollars annually

Initially, it will run daily for 4 hours from 8 am to 12 noon between Uttara & Agargaon stations without any stoppage

The metro rail will carry 60 thousand passengers per hour and 5 lakh passengers per day

The frequency of the trains will be 4 minutes.