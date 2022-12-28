Bangladesh Gets Its First Metro Rail
Jigyasu joshi
Dec 28, 2022
A section of the urban rail project, was inaugurated by PM Sheikh Hasina on December 28
The metro rail is expected to tackle the traffic congestion in one of the world's most crowded cities - Dhaka
Traffic congestion wastes about 3.2 mn working hours daily & costs Bangladesh’s economy billions of dollars annually
Initially, it will run daily for 4 hours from 8 am to 12 noon between Uttara & Agargaon stations without any stoppage
The metro rail will carry 60 thousand passengers per hour and 5 lakh passengers per day
The frequency of the trains will be 4 minutes. Swipe up for more details
