Anji Khad Bridge: India's 1st cable-stayed bridge
Anji Khad Bridge: India's 1st cable-stayed bridge
Mar 29, 2023
Sakshi Kuchroo
It will connect Katra & Reasi section of Jammu-Baramulla line
It will connect Katra & Reasi section of Jammu-Baramulla line
The 80-km-long Bridge is located in the Himalayas
The 80-km-long Bridge is located in the Himalayas
Anji Khad bridge has the support of 96 cables
Anji Khad bridge has the support of 96 cables
Once completed, trains on the bridge will be able to run at a speed of 100 kms per hour
Once completed, trains on the bridge will be able to run at a speed of 100 kms per hour
Its total length is 725 meters, out of which the cable-stayed portion is 473.25 meters
Its total length is 725 meters, out of which the cable-stayed portion is 473.25 meters
Swipe up to know more
Swipe up to know more