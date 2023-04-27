Indian Railways has achieved another milestone despite difficult geographic conditions in the state of JK.
Apr 27, 2023
Anurag Kumar
All 96 cables on first cable-stayed bridge of India, Anji Khad bridge, have been fully installed.
It is done in a record time of 11 month.
The engineering marvel will connect Katra and Reasi in JK.
It is constructed over the Anji river.
The total length of the structure is 473.25 metres.
Reportedly, the cost of the project is around Rs 450 crore.
The bridge will connect tunnel T2 (on the Katra side) and tunnel T3 (on the Reasi side).
