Air India to improve customer services at airports

Sep 12, 2023

Shipra Parashar

Air India has launched ‘Project Abhinandan’

The project was launched to elevate the on-ground experience of passengers

The initiative will give travellers a personalised, hassle-free experience

Air India has deployed specially trained service assurance officers

These officers are present at 16 major airports across India

They will offer on-ground assistance at Delhi, Mumbai, Goa...

…Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow and more

They will be providing assistance at check-in area, during transit

The airline has deployed 100 such officers across the airports

These officers are also trained to deal with unforeseen issues such as missed flights

They will be providing assistance to each and every Air India flyer