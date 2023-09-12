Air India to improve customer services at airports
Sep 12, 2023
Shipra Parashar
Air India has launched ‘Project Abhinandan’
The project was launched to elevate the on-ground experience of passengers
The initiative will give travellers a personalised, hassle-free experience
Air India has deployed specially trained service assurance officers
These officers are present at 16 major airports across India
They will offer on-ground assistance at Delhi, Mumbai, Goa...
…Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow and more
They will be providing assistance at check-in area, during transit
The airline has deployed 100 such officers across the airports
These officers are also trained to deal with unforeseen issues such as missed flights
They will be providing assistance to each and every Air India flyer
