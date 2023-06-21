What will drive insurance industry’s performance in FY24
Jun 21, 2023
Tanya Krishna
FY24 began on a sluggish note for the insurance sector with APE declining by around 11% in April.
For May, the non-single premiums fell by 2.1% as against 106.4% reported in May 2022.
For May, single premiums fell by 4.9% in May 2023 vs. an increase of 82.2% in May 2022.
Private insurance companies continue to extend their lead in the individual non-single premium segment.
The first-year premium numbers in May 2023 fell by 4.1% vs. a decline of 30% in April 2023 and an 88.6% growth reported in May 2022.
LIC’s first-year premium reduced by 11.3% in May 2023 compared to an increase of 77.0% in May 2022 (base effect).
Private insurers grew at 9.0% in May 2023 compared to 114.4% in May 2022.
HDFC Securities suggested that the top four private life insurers are likely to witness a 20-27% adverse impact on FY24E APE.
Learn more