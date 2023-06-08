RBI MPC has decided to keep the key policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5%.
Jun 08, 2023
Tanya Krishna
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the MPC decided to remain focused on ‘withdrawal of accommodation’.
The RBI governor said that headline inflation is expected to remain above 4% throughout the 2023-24 fiscal.
Das said that GDP growth in the first quarter of FY2024 is expected at 8%, followed by 6.5% in Q2, 6% in Q3, and 5.7% in Q4.
CPI inflation for FY24 is projected at 5.1%. In April, it had declined to an 18-month low of 4.7%, from 5.7% in March.
Standing Deposit Facility Rate remains at 6.25%. Marginal Standing Facility Rate and Bank Rate are unchanged at 6.75%.
“Headwinds from weak internal demand, volatility in the global financial market, geopolitical tension and El Nino impact pose downside risk to growth outlook."
Shaktikanta Das said that RBI will play a proactive role in dealing with emerging risks to price and financial stability.
Learn more