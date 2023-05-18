With the fourth quarter earnings season almost done, here is how major companies performed this quarter.
May 18, 2023
Tanya Krishna
Bharti Airtel posted Q4FY23 profit at Rs 3005.60 cr, up 49.7% from Rs 2007.80 cr in the same quarter last year.
Wipro reported its fiscal fourth quarter net profit at Rs 3,149 cr, down 10% from Rs 3,524 cr in the same quarter last year.
HDFC Ltd announced its net profit for the fourth quarter at Rs 7,623.58 cr, up 18% from Rs 6,458.51 cr in the same quarter last year.
Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) posted fiscal fourth quarter profit at Rs 10,289.82 cr, up 54.8% as against Rs 6,645.72 cr in Q4FY22.
TCS reported its fiscal fourth quarter net profit at Rs 11,392 cr up 5% from the previous quarter.
DLF Ltd posted fiscal fourth quarter profit at Rs 569.60 cr, up 40.5% from Rs 405.54 cr in Q4FY22.
Infosys reported its fourth quarter revenue of Rs 37,441 cr, down 2.3% on-year, with net profit of Rs 6,128 cr.
Nestle India’s March quarter net profit jumped 24% on-year to Rs 736.6 cr, beating analyst estimates.
Cipla posted net profit for the fiscal fourth quarter at Rs 521.51 cr, up 40.7% from Rs 370.70 cr in the same quarter last year.
Asian Paints’ fiscal fourth quarter profit jumped 44% at Rs 1,258.41 cr, as against Rs 874.05 cr in Q4FY22.
Max Healthcare Institute posted fiscal fourth quarter profit at Rs 250.92 cr, up 102.8% on-year.
Jubilant FoodWork posted fiscal fourth quarter profit at Rs 28.54 cr, down 70.3% on-year.