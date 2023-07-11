IT companies brace for weak first quarter with soft revenue growth on demand slowdown
Jul 11, 2023
Tanya Krishna
IT companies are expected to post a soft revenue growth impacted by a slower deal pipeline conversion leading to an impact on volumes.
ICRA stated that Indian IT companies will slow down further to mid-single digits amid intensifying headwinds.
While the US technology sector is expected to witness a slowdown in CY23-24, IT companies in India will focus on enhancing margins through cost optimization and resolving supply-side issues.
Analysts said that the IT companies will show growth in HY FY24E.
June 2023 will witness revenue declining for companies like Wipro and Tech Mahindra, flat for TCS and marginally growing for HCL Tech and Infosys.
Analysts will look at deal wins and management commentary for signs of revenue growth to bottom out and drivers for a 2HFY24 recovery.
Going forward, BNP Paribas stated that the India IT industry growth scenarios imply 12-14 per cent revenue CAGR over CY23-27.
Swipe up to read more!
Click now!