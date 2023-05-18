FMCG companies showcased mixed performance in Q4 in terms of sales growth and margin expansion.
May 15, 2023
Tanya Krishna
Overall, the trend showed that the FMCG companies are looking at faster recovery in margins.
The fiscal fourth quarter also witnessed another trend in FMCG segment – merger and acquisitions in play.
"HUL is passing on the benefit of low commodity prices in terms of price cuts or grammage increase aggressively to perk up volumes."
Nestle continues to focus on distribution strengthening, category expansion and capacity building.
Though market share gains in hair oils have slowed down, stable pricing brought back volume growth in Marico's Parachute coconut oil.
Dabur reported 6.4% sales growth led entirely by pricing growth, and the domestic sales was up 4.7% on-year.
Colgate’s domestic revenue grew 5 per cent YoY, led by high single-digit growth in toothpaste.
Britannia continues to focus on increasing rural distribution, which fueled 1.4x gains in market share versus all-India.
